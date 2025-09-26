MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 467.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

