MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

