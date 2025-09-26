MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

