McAdam LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,549,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,129,000 after acquiring an additional 292,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,002,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,901,000 after purchasing an additional 257,275 shares in the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. now owns 1,749,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,087,000 after buying an additional 136,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after buying an additional 158,151 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

