MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Receives C$38.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDAGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDA. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$56.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on MDA Space from C$55.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MDA Space from C$53.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MDA Space from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Insider Transactions at MDA Space

In related news, insider Holly Lynn Johnson sold 40,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.80, for a total value of C$1,860,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,594,298. The trade was a 53.85% decrease in their position. Also, Director Michael Philip James Greenley sold 1,009,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$45,418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,266,665. This represents a 89.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 1,334,150 shares of company stock worth $59,797,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space stock opened at C$34.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of -0.63. MDA Space has a 12 month low of C$16.78 and a 12 month high of C$48.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

