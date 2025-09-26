Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $10.63. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 23,461 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $244.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

