MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,900.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,828.33.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.7%

MELI stock opened at $2,492.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,390.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2,329.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

