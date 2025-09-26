Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

NASDAQ MU opened at $156.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $2,238,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,739,005.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,308 shares of company stock valued at $19,804,967 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $7,720,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 331.3% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 79,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

