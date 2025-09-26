Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $661.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

