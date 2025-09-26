Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

