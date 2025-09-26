Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Sold by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $15.89 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

