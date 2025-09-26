MKT Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,465 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.