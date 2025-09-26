MKT Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,465 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
IUSG opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
