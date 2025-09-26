MKT Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

