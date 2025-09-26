MKT Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $185.61 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.