MKT Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.27. The firm has a market cap of $532.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

