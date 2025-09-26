MontVue Capital Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

MontVue Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 3.5% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VXF stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $214.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.73.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

