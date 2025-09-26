Morgan Stanley Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $167.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $771,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 429,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,303,127.26. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $127,344,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $62,362,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,245,000 after acquiring an additional 391,660 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,212,000 after buying an additional 357,784 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after acquiring an additional 304,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

