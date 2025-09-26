National Bank Financial Estimates K92 Mining FY2025 Earnings

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

KNT stock opened at C$16.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.16. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.48.

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

