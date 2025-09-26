National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:FM FY2025 Earnings

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.80 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.03.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.29. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.41 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.82, for a total value of C$185,640.70. Also, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett bought 1,029 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,307.84. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

