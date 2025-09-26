National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $6.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on National CineMedia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at $536,205.72. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.97. National CineMedia has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

