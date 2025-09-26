New Insight Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

New Insight Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,476,000 after acquiring an additional 540,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,043,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

