New Insight Wealth Advisors Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VO opened at $289.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.11 and its 200 day moving average is $272.48. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.