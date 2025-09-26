New Insight Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

New Insight Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.3% in the second quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 85,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $288.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.