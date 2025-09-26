New Insight Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

New Insight Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.3% in the second quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 85,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $288.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.45.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
