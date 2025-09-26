Newton One Investments LLC Purchases 32,058 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 114,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $661.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $647.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $670.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

