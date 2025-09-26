NexGen Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 37,595 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 216% compared to the average volume of 11,913 call options.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE NXE opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.47. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 45.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.