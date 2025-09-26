Norden Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IJH stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.