Norden Group LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

