North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 642 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.11 and a 200 day moving average of $272.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

