North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,099,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after buying an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,378,000. Tensile Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 396,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,836.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HLX stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.92%.The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

