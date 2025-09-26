North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.