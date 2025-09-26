North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 501 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $52.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

