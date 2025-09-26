North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 97 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF $IAI

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.08.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.