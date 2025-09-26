Novem Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Novem Group increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

