Novem Group Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Novem Group cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,233,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,204,000 after buying an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 405,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,294,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after buying an additional 308,540 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $125,003,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Shares of KNSL opened at $414.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.53 and a 200 day moving average of $461.56. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

