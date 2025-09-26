Novem Group Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Novem Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SMLF opened at $73.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

