Novem Group Purchases 245 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Novem Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Novem Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.