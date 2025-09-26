Novem Group Sells 1,107 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Novem Group reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,538,000 after purchasing an additional 110,232 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $86.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

