Novem Group Sells 681 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Novem Group cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

