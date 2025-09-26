Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $593.53 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $602.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

