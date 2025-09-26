Old North State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $288.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

