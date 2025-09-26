On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
On the Beach Group Stock Performance
LON OTB opened at GBX 215 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £336.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,336.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.35. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 304.50.
About On the Beach Group
Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.
