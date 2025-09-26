On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

LON OTB opened at GBX 215 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £336.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,336.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.35. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 304.50.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.