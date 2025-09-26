Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as high as C$14.90. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 280 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew P. Aromando purchased 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,425.92. Also, Senior Officer Jared Ryan Kelly purchased 50,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.63 per share, with a total value of C$82,284.50. Insiders bought 108,300 shares of company stock worth $178,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

