Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE ORCL opened at $291.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $827.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.