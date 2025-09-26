Owen LaRue LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Owen LaRue LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $397.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $405.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.28 and its 200 day moving average is $350.49.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

