Owen LaRue LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Owen LaRue LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.