Owen LaRue LLC Purchases 8,774 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Owen LaRue LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700,168 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
