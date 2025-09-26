Pacific Sage Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after buying an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.62. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

