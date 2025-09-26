Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,485 Shares of Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $25.55 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Forestar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Forestar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on Forestar Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

