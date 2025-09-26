Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 406 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 232.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

