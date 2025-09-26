Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II $PML

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 224,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 266,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 108.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 378,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,763 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter.

PML stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

